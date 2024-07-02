Kundenbedarf? Nicht so wichtig. Wie steht es um die Aktien?

The answer is simple: the customer, and by extension the service provided to the customer, is no longer the primary concern of a company. It’s all about shareholder value, and while this may seem a little obvious, it requires a little bit of a history lesson to really explain how profoundly damaging shareholder supremacy is. […] Our journey takes us back almost 100 years…
— Ed Zitron in „The Shareholder Supremacy“
Eine längere und tiefere Betrachtung über die historischen Grundlagen der heutigen Enshittification der OpenFaceGoogleAI-Blase und warum die Befriedigung von Kundenbedürfnissen in den Unternehmenszielen unter Steigerung des Börsenwertes rangiert.
Die losen Rumpfteile der Boeing 737 Max kommen auch vor. Lesenswert IMHO.